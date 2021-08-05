Capnography Devices Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2024

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 05, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Capnography Devices Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Capnography Devices Market is expected to value at USD 1.13 billion by 2024. The capnography device industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increase in the number of incidences related to respiratory disorders like pulmonary embolism, apnea, bronchospastic diseases, and congenital heart diseases. In addition, stringent laws & regulations regarding procedural sedation and the increasing adoption of capnography in patient monitoring are expected to favor market growth in the upcoming years.

Capnography devices offer higher reliability and efficiency, thus driving market demand for the product in the recent years. Globally, the capnography device market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the capnography devices industry.

Drivers

Growing adoption of capnography devices for anesthesia administration in application involving patient monitoring during procedural sedation is expected to boost market demand for these devices over the forecast period. Additionally, capnography devices are essential during patient transfer in hospitals, particularly for intubated patients, and in patient-controlled analgesia, thereby propelling market growth over the next seven years.

Global capnography equipment application outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Emergency medicine

Pain management

Procedural sedation

Critical care

Others

Global capnography product outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Hand-held

Stand-alone

Multi-parameter

Global capnography equipment technology outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Main stream

Side stream

Micro stream

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Smiths Medical Co.

Philips Healthcare N.V.

Masimo

CareFusion

DiaMedica

Medtronic

Nihon Kohden and many others

Regional Outlook

The capnography device industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in the medicine & pharmaceutical sector, massive increase in the geriatric population, increase in the number of research & development activities in the region, and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the capnography device market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rising prevalence of respiratory disorders like pulmonary embolism, apnea, bronchospastic diseases, and congenital heart diseases, increasing patient awareness regarding benefits of these devices, growing healthcare expenditure, increasing number of medical facilities, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

