Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market worth 482.5 Million USD by 2023 – Growing popularity of oral appliances in sleep apnea management.

Pune, India, 2021-Aug-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The global sleep apnea oral appliances market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period to reach USD 482.5 Million by 2023 from USD 197.8 Million in 2017. The key factors driving the growth of the market include the growing popularity of oral appliances in sleep apnea management, technological advancements in oral appliances, a large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients, and growing awareness about sleep apnea. Poor compliance for PAP devices and the growing demand for Home Healthcare are likely to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Browse 62 market data Tables and 24 Figures spread through 123 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market”

North America dominated the market in 2017

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the sleep apnea oral appliances market in 2018. The rising prevalence of sleep apnea in the region coupled with the growing demand for alternative treatment options due to poor compliance associated with CPAP is driving the sleep apnea oral appliances market in the region. In addition, rising awareness regarding the disorder; less complicated reimbursement scenario for oral appliance therapy (OAT); and increased acceptance of OAT by physicians, dentists, patients, and insurance companies are also supporting the growth of the sleep apnea oral appliances market in North America.

Key Market Players

ResMed (US), SomnoMed (Australia), and Whole You (US) are the key players in the sleep apnea oral appliances market. Other players involved in this market are Oventus (Australia), Panthera Dental (Canada), Airway Management (US), Apnea Sciences (US), DynaFlex (US), OravanOSA (US), and Myerson (US).