Calibre Academy Is Adding Remote Learning K-8 Program

Surprise, Arizona, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Calibre Academy is pleased to offer remote learning for students in grades K-8. This tuition-free school option includes an online elementary school experience to give kids greater flexibility in their schooling options.

The self-paced K-8 program takes place in a set school calendar that runs from August through May. The full-time curriculum meets or exceeds Arizona standards, giving students a solid foundation for their education into high school and beyond. With exciting course options and extracurricular activities, students get the complete school experience from the comfort of their homes. Students can work through the courses at their own pace, helping children with difficulties with a more structured schedule.

The remote learning program offered by Calibre Academy addresses each student’s unique educational needs with courses in language arts, math, science, art, social studies, physical education, and more. Their trained teachers are available to help students struggling with particular subjects, setting every student up for success. With open enrollment, it’s easy for parents to choose the online K-8 program for their children.

Anyone interested in learning about the K-8 remote learning program can find out more by visiting the Calibre Academy website or by calling 1-623-556-2179.

About Calibre Academy: Calibre Academy offers a full-time online K-8 program that meets or exceeds Arizona education standards. The tuition-free program gives students more flexibility with the ability to work at their own pace. Experienced teachers are available for additional assistance.

