Calibre Academy Is Adding Remote Learning K-8 Program

Posted on 2021-08-09 by in Education // 0 Comments

Surprise, Arizona, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Calibre Academy is pleased to offer remote learning for students in grades K-8. This tuition-free school option includes an online elementary school experience to give kids greater flexibility in their schooling options.

The self-paced K-8 program takes place in a set school calendar that runs from August through May. The full-time curriculum meets or exceeds Arizona standards, giving students a solid foundation for their education into high school and beyond. With exciting course options and extracurricular activities, students get the complete school experience from the comfort of their homes. Students can work through the courses at their own pace, helping children with difficulties with a more structured schedule.

The remote learning program offered by Calibre Academy addresses each student’s unique educational needs with courses in language arts, math, science, art, social studies, physical education, and more. Their trained teachers are available to help students struggling with particular subjects, setting every student up for success. With open enrollment, it’s easy for parents to choose the online K-8 program for their children.

Anyone interested in learning about the K-8 remote learning program can find out more by visiting the Calibre Academy website or by calling 1-623-556-2179.

About Calibre Academy: Calibre Academy offers a full-time online K-8 program that meets or exceeds Arizona education standards. The tuition-free program gives students more flexibility with the ability to work at their own pace. Experienced teachers are available for additional assistance.

Press Release Contact :
Company: Calibre Academy
Address: 15688 W. Acoma Road
City: Surprise
State: AZ
Zipcode: 85379
Telephone number: 1-623-556-2179
Fax number: 1-623-201-2502
Email address: info@calibreacademy.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution