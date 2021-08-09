Shea Berigan Named The Toothboss Smiling Neighbor

South Weymouth, MA, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — As a member of the Hingham High School lacrosse team, Shea Berigan has amassed more than 100 points in her career. Yet its off the field where She has earned the most points as a volunteer for the South Shore Special Needs Athletic Partnership (SNAP). Along with her teammates, she’s taught special needs individuals how to play lacrosse in weekly clinics and as a summer camp counselor. For that Berigan has been named the recipient of The Smiling Neighbor award given by South Weymouth Dentist Dr. Richard Wolfert, DMD.

Shea’s sister Avery has been a participant in the SNAP for a number of years (their mother Pamela Berigan is on the SNAP board of directors). The clinics and camps are just part of the efforts Shea has been involved with. She’s been part of a number of fundraisers for the organization.

“It’s been an amazing experience being involved with SNAP. But by far the most enjoyable part for me was teaching lacrosse to participants,” said Berigan. “It’s not the easiest sport to learn. Everybody put forth a great effort and you saw a smile on everyone’s face before, during and after. There was a real sense of community.”

Established in 2014, South Shore SNAP (www.southshoresnap.com) offers a variety of after-school and weekend athletic and recreational activities. SNAP also offers a five-week summer program so that children with special needs can spend their afternoons having fun with friends.

“Shea’s accomplishments in volunteering for SNAP are impressive enough on their own,” said Dr. Wolfert. “Couple that with her accomplishments on the lacrosse field and she certainly is a worthy recipient of the Smiling Neighbor Award.” For being selected as the Smiling Neighbor, Kelly had the choice of either a $50 gift card to Stockholders or a tooth whitening kit. Shea chose the whitening kit.

The Smiling Neighbor award is given out on a quarterly basis to citizens of Weymouth going above and beyond the call of duty for their fellow citizens. People can nominate a Smiling Neighbor by sending an e-mail of 200 words or less to toothboss1@aol.com. Please remember to include your name and telephone number as well as the name and telephone number or e-mail of the person they are nominating. Nominations can also be sent to The Toothboss, 1121 Main Street, South Weymouth, MA 02190.

