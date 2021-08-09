Back To School – Back to Scouting With Troop 313

CLEARWATER, USA, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Troop 313 chartered by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization will resume their Troop meetings as of Monday August 30th. Applications to join Troop 313 will be accepted throughout September as the school year begins. Scouts of all faiths are welcome.

“Amongst many things, Scouting is known to improve academics,” said Jill Lumsden, Secretary of Scout Troop 313 and mother of two Eagle Scouts. “Not only do our youth learn how to work together, they also get to learn and apply life skills on a weekly basis and serve their communities.”

“Scouting has a long history of promoting education to help prepare today’s youth to be our future leaders,” said Clemence Chevrot, representative for the Church of Scientology. “The Scouts learn and practice applying what they learn, which is ideal for any young person who wants to get more competent and confident in life.”

“I joined Troop 313 last year, “said Jack Lahm, Senior Patrol Leader for Troop 313. “So far our Troop has made 34 Eagle Scouts and I am working toward being number 35. Scouting has helped me in so many ways, from getting along with others better to increasing my school grades. Plus our Troop has helped me to make new friends.”

According to Scoutingnewsroom.org, boys who became Eagle Scouts were more likely to “be in a leadership position at their place of employment and in their community” and “be goal oriented and have higher levels of planning and preparation skills”.

Troop 313 currently has 22 Scouts and is taking applications for young people who would like to get involved in having fun while learning new skills and helping the community.

The CCV center provides its facilities as a no-cost meeting space and event venue to volunteer organizations and non-profits like the Scouts of America in an effort to promote the growth of community oriented groups. To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or about Troop 313 please call (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Church of Scientology

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard who himself was an Eagle Scout. Mr. Hubbard summed up his Scouting experience with what he wrote, “Of all the information which became important to me, such as photography, woodlore, signaling, and many other subjects, the basics of it was laid in Scouting.” To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.