Kemp’s Dalton West Flooring Offered A Carpet Remnant Giveaway

Newnan, Georgia, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Kemp’s Dalton West Flooring is pleased to announce their carpet remnant giveaway for teachers. The giveaway was open to teachers interested in re-carpeting their classrooms from July 19 through 23, 2021.

Kemp’s Dalton West Flooring offers various carpeting options for homes, businesses, and more. When they complete a flooring installation, there are often remnants left behind that aren’t enough to complete a second job. The company takes these remnants and offers them to teachers throughout the area to help them carpet their floors and keep their students safe and comfortable. Teachers simply stopped in at any of the company’s showrooms and took their pick of available remnants while supplies lasted.

The carpet remnant giveaway is Kemp’s Dalton West Flooring way of giving back to the community. They recognize the hard work teachers put into educating the community’s children and making their experiences as positive as possible. They regularly offer these giveaways to make it easy for teachers to outfit their classrooms.

Anyone interested in learning about the carpet remnant giveaway can find out more by visiting the Daltonwest.com website or by calling 1-770-746-8998.

About Dalton West Flooring: Kemp’s Dalton West Flooring offers various flooring options for homes and businesses with three convenient showroom locations. They offer the variety of choices and professional installation their customers require. Financing is also available.

Company: Kemp’s Dalton West Flooring

Address: 7 Jefferson Parkway

City: Newnan

State: GA

Zip code: 30263

Telephone number: 1-770-746-8998