New Book by Erica Abeel: The Commune

NYC, USA, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Erica Abeel: The Commune.

Her current novel The Commune is a comic satire and roman a clef that takes us inside the Hamptons commune populated by the newly liberated women present at the creation of the seminal 1970 Women’s March for Equality. The Commune’s pioneering feminists can talk the talk, but find themselves whipsawed between the bold new ideals of the women’s movement and the powerful tug of the past – and therein lies drama.

Erica Abeel is the author of five books, including the acclaimed novels Wild Girls (a Notable Book in Oprah Magazine) and Women Like Us, and the [auto-fiction] memoir Only When I Laugh. She writes about women caught on the cusp between convention and change. A former dancer, Abeel is Professor Emeritus of French literature at City University of New York. When not writing fiction, she covers film for online entertainment sites. Abeel treasures time spent with her family. An avid swimmer, she lives in both East Hampton and Manhattan.

Title: The Commune

Author: Erica Abeel

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1954351790

Price: $22.30

Page Count: 330 pages

Formats: Paperback

ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.