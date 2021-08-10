New Book by Ronda Beaman: My Feats in These Shoes

NYC, USA, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Ronda Beaman: My Feats in These Shoes.

Her newest book, “My Feats in These Shoes” is a spunky yet poignant anthology of what it takes to build an out of the shoe box life.

Dr. Ronda Beaman has been Chief Creative Officer for the global research and solution firm PEAK Learning, Inc., since 1990. As a national award-winning educator, Dr. Beaman is Clinical Professor of Leadership at The Orfalea School of Business, California Polytechnic University. She is Founder and Executive Director of Dream Makers SLO, a non-profit foundation granting final wishes to financially-challenged, terminally-ill adults, and serves on the Board of Directors for the National Pay It Forward Foundation. Her national award-winning book, You’re Only Young Twice, has been printed in five languages. Her memoir, Little Miss Merit Badge was an Amazon bestseller and was featured at The Golden Globe Awards. Her new book, Seal With a Kiss, is designed to improve skills for beginning readers and is offered at Lindamood-Bell Learning Centers internationally.

Dr. Beaman is an internationally recognized expert on leadership, resilience, fitness, education, and life coaching. She has conducted research in a host of areas, written many academic articles and books, and won numerous awards. She was selected by the Singapore Ministry of the Family as their honored Speaker of the Year and named the first recipient of the National Education Association’s Excellence in the Academy: Art of Teaching award. She has been selected as a faculty resource for the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) university in Argentina, Kyoto and India, where she received the highest speaker ratings among 36 elite faculty. She has been featured on major media including CBS and Fox Television, USA Today, and is a national thought leader for American Health Network. Dr. Beaman presents to groups from 10 to 10,000 and ranging in ages from 5-105 on a broad range of substantive and inspiring topics.

She is described by business and government leaders as an exceptionally original, dynamic, inspiring, and thought-provoking presenter. Dr. Beaman earned her doctorate in Leadership at Arizona State University. She is also a certified executive coach and personal trainer with multiple credentials from the Aerobic Research Center. Her family was named America’s Most Creative Family by USA Today and she was recently named SCW National Fitness Idol.

