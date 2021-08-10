Precision Reach Targets More Than Just Farmers

Eden Prairie, Minnesota, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Precision Reach is pleased to announce they can help companies reach more than just farmers with their data-driven programmatic strategies. The company can target other audiences within agriculture, providing their customers with the ability to effectively use data to reach niche businesses and sectors within the industry.

While first-party farmer data is at the core of Precision Reach’s operations, they also have a robust portfolio of other agricultural audiences to help companies market to these sectors. When working with their clients, this digital advertising services firm focuses on their unique needs and adjusts their services to best address those requirements. They can provide their services to clients who want to reach customers like AG retailers, CCAs, crop insurance providers, farm equipment dealerships, and grain merchandisers. Companies can benefit from the precise data-driven approach with these audience segments just as much as when targeting farmers.

Brands already working with Precision Reach can benefit from these expanded audience lists as a value-added service that promotes their programmatic marketing capabilities. They are also seeking to work with new companies that haven’t yet achieved the reach they want within the agricultural sector, providing them with a new way of thinking about their advertising methods.

Anyone interested in learning about their ability to target various agricultural sectors can find out more by visiting the Precision Reach website or by calling 1-847-778-1886.

About Precision Reach: Precision Reach is a digital advertising services firm specializing in reaching agricultural audiences. They use a data-driven programmatic approach to marketing to farmers and other sectors within the agricultural industry. Through unique algorithms and exclusive access to first-party agricultural data, Precision Reach helps their clients enhance marketing efforts. Their goal is to help their clients narrow their focus and use creative thinking for more effective marketing.

