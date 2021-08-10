New Book by Monika R. Martyn – The Lucky Man: An Act of Malice

NYC, USA, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Monika R. Martyn – The Lucky Man: An Act of Malice.

Jack Spencer made a fatal mistake. One that landed him in the Pacific, literally without a paddle. As he struggles to survive the elements that the perilous blue throws at him, Jack comes to terms with the truth. He’s guilty. The most prevalent mistake: an affair with the woman about to marry his best friend. But does the punishment of being set adrift on the ocean warrant the crime? Only he can answer, only one person can save him.

As soon as Myra Spencer reaches Hawaii, her senses shift into overdrive. Her son, Jack, is missing. But everyone downplays his vanishing act as part of a playful charade, too much of a good thing, (rumors of a mysterious beauty surface) and copious amounts of booze before a wedding that will never take place. But as his mother, Myra knows better. Jack’s in trouble. Only she has no way to prove it—other than the suspicions her heart dictates.

Dumbfounded, Kai Hale holds the paddle belonging to his missing canoe in hand. The canoe is his lifeline to make amends with a mounting debt. Slowly his life collides with the Spencers, and the reality of Jack’s disappearance is tied to his canoe.

But why? That is the question everyone is desperate to answer.

What Jack can’t know is that he’s on course with destiny. A path that leads him to an island and people who await his arrival. An island not charted on anyone’s map. The truth changes everything.

Monika R. Martyn is the author of the debut novel, The Lucky Man-An Act of Malice, and many short stories published online and in print: Polar Expressions, Vine Leaves Literary, Mused, Awakened Voices, The Moon Magazine, Scene & Heard, Soft Cartel, Adelaide Literary, Scarlet Leaf Review, Confluence, Literally Stories, East of the Web, and is a 2020 Shortlist nominee in the Adelaide Literary Anthology. She contributes to www.bellaonline.com as the Canadian culture editor. Follow her on Twitter @monikarmartyn or visit https://monikarmartynauthor.wordpress.com/. She enjoys impromptu visits.

Title: The Lucky Man: An Act of Malice

Author: Monika R. Martyn

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1954351974

Price: $22.30

Page Count: 346 pages

Formats: Paperback

