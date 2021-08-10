New Book by Keith T. Hoerner – The Day the Sky Broke Open: A Memoir

NYC, USA, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Keith T. Hoerner – The Day the Sky Broke Open: A Memoir.

“Throughout this book is the metaphor to archery. Arrows fly; arrows land; arrows miss; arrows hit. The aim isn’t merely metaphoric. It’s a missed opportunity: a mother to know her son, a father to be the protector… the boy.

As the author targets the past and present in a series of well-paced vignettes, we are not left wondering about the destruction of child abuse and the scars it leaves. Text credited to The Wounded Storyteller gives the author a chance to share his questions of faith and existence, a search for meaning.

The Day the Sky Broke Open is an engaging read into hurt. Hoerner weaves dialog with honesty and poetic verse. His sense of emotional timing puts the reader in the front row of a house of dysfunction.

 

About Keith T. Hoerner: an advocate for healing through writing, Keith had a successful career in marketing and sales, winning 33 national / international awards for excellence in these two fields. A medical scare led him to achieving an M.F.A. in writing (his passion), the reward of teaching, and – eventually – finding peace with a troubled past.

Keith (B.S., M.F.A.), lives, teaches, and pushes words around in Southern Illinois. He is the founding editor of The Dribble Drabble Review and has been featured in numerous national / international literary journals, as well as anthologies, and other publications. This is his first book.

Title:  The Day the Sky Broke Open: A Memoir
Author:  Keith T. Hoerner
Publisher: Adelaide Books
Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/
Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org
ISBN:  978-1955196178
Price:  $19.60
Page Count:  162 pages
Formats: Paperback

 

ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.

