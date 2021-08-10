Gum Rosin Market Size, Key Players, Revenue Drivers and Forecast Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 10, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Gum Rosin Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Gum Rosin Market is expected to reach USD 2.49 billion by 2024. Gum rosin is a natural solid form of pine oleoresin obtained from the pine trees. It is also known as “colophony” due to its range of colors from yellow to black. It is a raw material used in industries. It is exclusively used as coating material for release of control fertilizer. It is an organic compound of resin acid, monoterpene, and turpentine.

Key Players:

Wuzhou Pine Chemicals

Jinggu Forest Chemical

Xinhui Overseas Chinese Industry

Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals

Punjab Rosin and Chemical Works

Forestarchem

Pasadena Engineering Indonesia

Deqing Yinlong Industrial

Deqing Jixin

M/s Suraj Paint & Varnish Industries

Hualin Chemical

Chuxiong Hongbang Forest Chemical

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/gum-rosin-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The Gum Rosin Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Growing demand from end users like printing inks and synthetic rubber, vast growth of adhesive and synthetic rubber industries, high demand for high-grade gum rosin products, and availability of low cost labor are documented as the major factors that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, unfavorable weather conditions may restrain the overall market growth in the years to come. Gum Rosin Market is segmented based on product type, application, and region.

Application Outlook:

Rubber Softener

Adhesives

Paper Sizing

Thermoplastic coatings

Food

Inks

Product Outlook:

WW

WG

XN

M

K

Regional Outlook:

US

Europe

China

Japan

Rest of the World

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share of Gum Rosin and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming period. This may be because of high demand from developing countries and presence of key manufactures in the region. China is a major producer & consumer of Gum Rosin with significant market share in terms of volume in this region. This may be because of developing industries like paper sizing, printing inks, adhesives, and synthetic rubber in the country.

The key players of Gum Rosin Market are DeqingYinlong Industrial, CeluloseIrani SA, Pasadena Engineering Indonesia, Wuzhou Pine Chemicals, Forestarchem, Forestar Chemical Co. Ltd., Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals, Indonesia Pinus, and Xinhui Overseas Chinese Industry. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/