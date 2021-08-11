New Book by J.R. Solonche: Years Later

NYC, USA, 2021-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by J.R. Solonche: Years Later.

The tone is established from the outset: wry, wise, sardonic and playful, drawing the reader irresistibly in. Solonche is revealed as a philosopher in the mold of Wittgenstein: aphoristic, charismatic, acerbic and oddly mystical. If you met this book in a bar, you would definitely want to take it home with you and every day thereafter congratulate yourself on how lucky you’ve been. But that is true of all his books.— David Mark Williams

The best feature of Solonche’s poetry is its diversity. Everyone who encounters this volume (including the postman who delivers it to you) will find something in it to understand and remember – and a great deal to enjoy.— Tony Beyer

“Solonche is productive and prolific, but that doesn’t water down his poetry… He can compress a philosophical treatise into three lines… His epigrammatic tidy poems are philosophic gems. Solonche sees humor and encapsulates it; he frames a thought in perfect verse… He’s playful and profound — the more he writes, the more he seems to know. Beneath the Solonche simplicity are significant social comments, and his goodwill reinforces the best in us.”— Grace Cavalieri, Washington Independent Review of Books

J.R. Solonche is the author of Beautiful Day (Deerbrook Editions), Won’t Be Long (Deerbrook Editions), Heart’s Content (Five Oaks Press), Invisible (nominated for the Pulitzer Prize by Five Oaks Press), The Black Birch (Kelsay Books), I, Emily Dickinson & Other Found Poems (Deerbrook Editions), In Short Order (Kelsay Books), Tomorrow, Today and Yesterday (Deerbrook Editions), If You Should See Me Walking on the Road ( Kelsay Books), True Enough (Dos Madres Press), In a Public Place (Dos Madres Press), To Say the Least (Dos Madres Press), The Time of Your Life ( Adelaide Books), The Porch Poems (Deerbrook Editions) (a 2020 Shelf Unbound Notable Indie Book), Enjoy Yourself (Serving House Books), Piano Music (nominated for the Pulitzer Prize by Serving House Books), The Moon Is the Capital of the World (Word Tech Communications), A Guide of the Perplexed (Serving House Books), Years Later (Adelaide Books), The Dust ( Dos Madres Press), Selected Poems 2002-2021 (nominated for the National Book Award by Serving House Books), and coauthor with Joan I. Siegel of Poems for a Chinese Daughter (Grayson Books).

Title: Years Later

Author: J.R. Solonche

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1954351981

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 118 pages

Formats: Paperback

