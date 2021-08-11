New Book by Jon Rubinstein – Bad Ideas for Living: A novel

NYC, USA, 2021-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Jon Rubinstein- Bad Ideas for Living: A novel.

Alan is a failing agent at a barely solvent talent agency. He’s under investigation for sexual harassment, his flight attendant wife might be sleeping with a small-town crossing guard, and he’s tens of thousands of dollars in debt––all from strippers and “tantric massages.” Something’s gotta give. Approaching 40 and inspired by a screaming self-help guru who instructs him to stop being such a pussy, Alan takes on the guru’s motto––Give Zero Fucks––in hopes of turning his life around. He embarks on a misguided journey through faux spirituality, sexual obsession, jungle shamanism, life-coaching, and Jewish mishegas, trying to dig himself out of his self-inflicted mess.

Jon Rubinstein has spent the last thirty years working with some of the world’s top actors in film, television and theater. His clients have included Oscar, Emmy, Tony and Golden Globe nominees and winners. He is the CEO and founder of Authentic Talent and Literary Management, one of the industry’s top firms, with offices in New York and Los Angeles.

Jon produced the award-winning film HIGHER GROUND, released in 2011 by Sony Pictures Classics after premiering at the Sundance Film Festival.

He has long been deeply involved in nonprofit projects around the world, working to provide prenatal care for rural women in southern Haiti, English language instruction to adults in Port-au-Prince, as well as projects working with children and teens in Guatemala, Kolkata India, and Brooklyn.

Jon has led leadership training programs to hundreds of people, he’s participated in dozens of shamanic ceremonies in the Peruvian Amazon, and he’s repeatedly hiked across Haiti’s mountains.

He is a graduate of NYU’s MFA program in Creative Writing. Jon speaks Spanish, his French and Haitian Creole are fading a bit, and he can hardly remember any Italian.

Title: Bad Ideas for Living: A novel

Author: Jon Rubinstein

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1954351400

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 274 pages

Formats: paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.