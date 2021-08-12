Dassiet and OrthoPets collaborate to provide safer and easier orthopedic care for pets

The teams combine Dassiet’s clinically proven medical and material innovations with OrthoPets’ strong experience in custom pet orthoses to provide human level care for animals.

Colorado, USA, 2021-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ — The material innovation company Dassiet, and the leading, US based pet orthosis manufacturer OrthoPets have started collaboration to create sustainable, safe and user-friendly pet healthcare products. Both companies want to first tackle the issues surrounding veterinary casting, splints, and bandages, and to provide vets, pets and pet owners safe, carefree and sustainable orthopedic treatment options.

“Treating injuries in pets is hard. Pets cannot tell if their bandages are too tight, or if their skin starts to macerate. Currently, the casting process takes time and has multiple steps, and the available materials expose pets to allergic reactions and other complications. With our materials proven with human patients, and the incredible expertise the OrthoPets team has in animal orthoses we can bring pet trauma care to the modern day”, says Dassiet CEO Jimmy Takki.

“I’ve dedicated my career to making animals’ lives better, and since 2003 the OrthoPets team has helped over 30,000 animals with custom made orthoses. Collaborating with Dassiet was an obvious next step for us. With their material innovations we can provide pets with the even higher quality treatment they deserve and innovate on a sector of veterinary sciences that lags decades behind the corresponding human medicine”, says OrthoPets Founder Martin Kaufmann.

The new collaborative line of fracture and wound care products, called UPETS, utilizes Dassiet’s remoldable, non-toxic and light weight Woodcast material and a newly patented breathable, self-cohesive fabric that makes old-fashioned bandages obsolete. Combining the two companies’ expertise, UPETS products will not only be a biomechanically superior treatment option, but also fast to apply, made from eco-friendly materials and have extreme focus on patient comfort and safety.

The two companies are looking to answer the growing demand for quality care for animals, as the number of pets soar with 12.5M new pets adopted last year in US alone. The teams are already conducting first clinical trials on their new products that will change the way orthotics and support is done in veterinary medicine. Early results as well as leading veterinarian and researcher feedback has been extremely positive, and the companies hope to announce some of the new products by the end of this year.

Download Press Kit: dassiet.com/press-kit

For further information please contact:

Dassiet

Jimmy Takki, CEO

jimmy.takki@dassiet.com

+358 50 575 7337

OrthoPets

Martin Kaufmann, Founder

martin@orthopets.com

+1 303 667 5399

ABOUT DASSIET

Dassiet is a material innovation company founded in 2008 with the focus on developing functional and sustainable supermaterials across industries, from medical to sports and beyond. Dassiet is best known for their mold-breaking and ecological heat-moldable material Woodcast, that has been in clinical use around the world for a decade. Adding on to the success of Woodcast, the Dassiet team is ready to launch the next generation of casting and splinting solutions that will help treat human and animal patients around the world with the greenest, most convenient and highest-quality materials ever invented.

Read more about Dassiet’s mission, products and team at https://www.dassiet.com/

ABOUT ORTHOPETS

OrthoPets is the industry leader in Veterinary Orthotics and Prosthetics (VOP). The company was founded in 2003 by Martin Kaufmann, trained in the field of orthotics, prosthetics, and wheelchair seating, who has worked on designing, fabricating and fitting custom orthotic and prosthetic devices for pets for over 20 years. Additionally, Martin lectures at major universities, consults and teaches veterinarians and continues to advance the VOP industry with research and publications. The Colorado based OrthoPets team has treated over 30,000 pets from 35 different countries since its founding.

Read more about OrthoPets products and team at https://orthopets.com/

Read Martin Kaufmann’s interview: https://www.dassiet.com/post/introducing-orthopets-founder-martin-kaufmann

Veterinarian Jouni Niemi joins Dassiet. More info: https://www.dassiet.com/post/dassiet-appoints-jouni-niemi-as-chief-veterinarian