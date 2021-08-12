New Book by P. C. Scheponik – Seeing, Believing, and Other Things: Poems

NYC, USA, 2021-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by P.C. Scheponik – Seeing, Believing, and Other Things: Poems

“Here is a poet with humor and heart, at home among the silken protein notes of a spider web as he is partaking in the beautiful dance of the galaxy across the field of infinity. His poems are self-described love letters to God, family, and all of creation, and although—spoiler alert—everything falls to pieces in the end, we are fortunate to have the poetry in this collection to shine a light on all that is beautiful and wondrous in our universe until then.”—Marc Schuster,author of The Grievers and Tired of California, editor of Small Press Reviews

“From the first time Dr. Peter Scheponik’s poetry arrived in my editor’s inbox, it was clear this was standout material in a league with the best I’ve read in all the years I’ve been publishing literary magazines.” —Nadia Giordana, publisher, executive editor, WINK: Writers in the Know magazine

“In this gorgeous collection of poetry, Scheponik brings an artist’s eye, a believer’s faith, and a poet’s sensibilities to work that both illuminates and celebrates life in all its joys and complications. We are drawn into the beauty of the places Scheponik creates for us through careful observation and lyrical expression.” —Wendy Galgan, published poet and editor of Assisi: An Online Journal of Arts & Letters

P.C. Scheponik is a lifelong poet who lives by the sea with his wife, Shirley, and their shizon, Bella. His writing celebrates nature, the human condition, and the metaphysical mysteries of life. He has published four collections of poems: Psalms to Padre Pio (National Centre for Padre Pio, INC), A Storm by Any Other Name and Songs the Sea has Sung in Me (PS Books, a division of Philadelphia Stories), and And the Sun Still Dared to Shine (Mazo Publishers). His work has also appeared in numerous literary journals. He is a 2019 Pushcart Prize nominee. His newest collection is Seeing, Believing, and Other Things, published by Adelaide Books.

Title: Seeing, Believing, and Other Things: Poems

Author: P.C. Scheponik

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1954351967

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 196 pages

Formats: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.