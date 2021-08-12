New Book by Louis Gallo – Why Is There Something Rather Than Nothing: Poems

NYC, USA, 2021-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Louis Gallo – Why Is There Something Rather Than Nothing: Poems

“Louis Gallo’s poems are always beautifully crafted yet accessible. They are savvy yet heartfelt, ironic but wistfully so.”—Gail Howard, poetry editor, Thema Magazine

“A writer of fiction (much of it hilarious) and essays both scholarly and personal (often the product of deep study), as well as a teacher who has opened the minds of generations of students, Louis Gallo is a poet of many dimensions…”—Ralph Adamo, editor The Xavier Review, author of Ever

“…But reliant as he is on such colossi of often abstract, complex ideas, his poems first and foremost are always anchored with keen wit in the grit and gristle of a living world, one Gallo clearly finds both intoxicating and erotic…”—Randall R. Freisinger, author of Plato’s Breath, winner of the May Swenson Poetry Prize, Utah State University Press

Louis Gallo is the founding editor of the now-defunct journals, The Barataria Review and Books: A New Orleans Review. His work has been nominated for the Pushcart Prize several times. He is the recipient of a NEA grant for fiction. He teaches at Radford University in Radford, Virginia.

Title: Why Is There Something Rather Than Nothing: Poems

Author: Louis Gallo

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1955196161

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 162 pages

Formats: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.