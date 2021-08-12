New Book by Louis Gallo – Why Is There Something Rather Than Nothing: Poems

Posted on 2021-08-12 by in Education // 0 Comments

NYC, USA, 2021-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Louis Gallo – Why Is There Something Rather Than Nothing: Poems

“Louis Gallo’s poems are always beautifully crafted yet accessible. They are savvy yet heartfelt, ironic but wistfully so.”—Gail Howard, poetry editor, Thema Magazine

“A writer of fiction (much of it hilarious) and essays both scholarly and personal (often the product of deep study), as well as a teacher who has opened the minds of generations of students, Louis Gallo is a poet of many dimensions…”—Ralph Adamo, editor The Xavier Review, author of Ever

“…But reliant as he is on such colossi of often abstract, complex ideas, his poems first and foremost are always anchored with keen wit in the grit and gristle of a living world, one Gallo clearly finds both intoxicating and erotic…”—Randall R. Freisinger, author of Plato’s Breath, winner of the May Swenson Poetry Prize, Utah State University Press

Louis Gallo is the founding editor of the now-defunct journals, The Barataria Review and Books: A New Orleans Review. His work has been nominated for the Pushcart Prize several times. He is the recipient of a NEA grant for fiction. He teaches at Radford University in Radford, Virginia.

Title:  Why Is There Something Rather Than Nothing: Poems
Author:  Louis Gallo
Publisher: Adelaide Books
Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/
Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org
ISBN:  978-1955196161
Price:  $19.60
Page Count:  162 pages
Formats: Paperback

 

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.

 

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution