New Book by Juliana Nicewarner- No Regrets: A Novella

NYC, USA, 2021-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Juliana Nicewarner- No Regrets: A Novella

The novella opens at a funeral for a grumpy old man. The only people there are distant, money-grabbing relatives. That is, until a strange woman walks in, holds the hand of the deceased, and walks out, leaving everyone confused and intrigued. Before this woman of mystery leaves the funeral, she tells the guests that she and the deceased were once engaged.

The story then flashes back to the morning she found out about the funeral, giving us a bit of insight into this woman named Claire Ryan and why she felt the need to attend this funeral. After this, the story goes back to her childhood, growing up in the immigrant quarter of Chicago in the 1930s….

Juliana Nicewarner is the daughter of a Marine, which means that she has lived in twenty-odd houses in her twenty-odd years. She has pursued many things in her life, working as everything from a logistics manager for guiding companies to an equine veterinary assistant. She lives in Denver where she is the singer and manager of a Colorado-based jazz band, is a sometimes editor, and an all the time writer. Her work has been published in local travel guides and Adelaide Magazine, and her first novella, “No Regrets,” was released through Adelaide Books in March 2021. Her passion is for reading and writing well-written stories that focus on the real and the inexplicable things encountered in everyday life.

 

Title:  No Regrets: A Novella
Author:  Juliana Nicewarner
Publisher: Adelaide Books
Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/
Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org
ISBN:  978-1954351950
Price:  $19.60
Page Count:  96 pages
Formats: Paperback and Audiobook

 

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.

 

