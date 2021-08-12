This Startup is Delivering Online Architectural Solutions in Response to Coronavirus Crisis

Kolkata, India, 2021-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ — The ongoing Coronavirus crisis has changed the way we live and work. While there have been complete shutdowns in many cities, some of the cities have partial lockdowns. Many of the industries and services have been badly affected due to this pandemic.

Houseyog, a Kolkata based startup that helps design beautiful homes and spaces have started delivering online architectural solutions to aspiring homeowners who want to design and construct their homes and buildings. They have developed the solution to deliver the complete architectural services remotely, without any physical site visit.

Anyone looking for any kind of architectural services can share their brief requirements, along with the plot layout, dimension and facing. They expert architects from the Houseyog team connect with the homeowner to understand their house designing and construction requirements. Based on the specification and requirements shared by the homeowner, the expert team of architects designs the building floor plans, exterior building elevation designs, and other architectural drawings as per the requirements.

They offer unlimited revisions on each of their packages so that the client can get exactly what they are looking for. Once the designs are reviewed and approved, they send the complete set of drawings and building elevation designs.

After getting the deliverables, the homeowners can approach a local contractor and allied worker or can even approach houseyog to get connected to the locally available allied workers and contractors.

While it helps aspiring homeowners get the complete architectural solution remotely, it also connects homeowners with the local allied workers and contractors for all kinds of work. From construction contractors to flooring contractors, waterproofing experts to electricians, they have on-boarded all kinds of allied workers from across India and brought them on their platform.

While it helps homeowners get everything done remotely and in a timely and cost-effective manner, it also gives houseyog the opportunity to introduce local contractors and allied workers to the home owners, so that they can discuss, negotiate and work together.

