Redpoint Tempe Offers Off-Campus Apartments Near ASU

Tempe, Arizona, 2021-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Tempe is pleased to announce they offer off-campus apartments near ASU. These student apartments offer everything their residents need to ensure a comfortable college experience.

At Redpoint Tempe, students have their choice of several floor plans, including three, four, and five-bedroom units to share with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching service. Furnishing packages are available for an additional monthly fee with other optional add-ons. The per-person rental rate includes Internet access, trash disposal, and access to community amenities.

Student residents at Redpoint Tempe can enjoy various features to improve their quality of life. The off-campus housing community offers a resort-style pool complex, 24-hour fitness center, a luxurious clubhouse with a cafe and gaming lounges, and more. A convenient private shuttle helps students get to and from campus with ease. The apartments are pet-friendly, with social events scheduled throughout the year for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus apartments near ASU can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Tempe website or by calling 1-602-783-1100.

