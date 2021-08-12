Local Battery’s Business Model Provides Exemplary Customer Satisfaction

Kapolei, HI, 2021-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ — Those who rely on hearing aids to go about their daily lives have learned not to take the small details for granted. For them, hearing aids and the basic function they provide are a lifeline that brings the simple pleasures of life closer to hand. Not only do they not take the small things for granted, but they also know what value is where they see it. It’s not lost on them.

This is partly because, as important as hearing aids are, they are finicky little electronic devices that require special care and maintenance in order to continue to function properly. They also require specialty batteries just in order to function, and these batteries can be difficult to find, and disappointingly expensive.

Not to customers of Local Battery, which for the past 17 years has been delivering these specialty hearing aid batteries to customers around the country, and at excellent prices. Selection is important to their customers. Not all hearing aids take size 312 or size 13 hearing aid batteries, despite their near ubiquity, and Local Battery supplies a wide range of sizes and brands, including rechargeable batteries in addition to numerous disposable batteries, such as PowerOne and Rayovac hearing aid batteries.

Local Battery also provides a wealth of other specialty equipment and accessories for hearing aids, which are equally useful as hearing aid batteries for the use, care, and maintenance of hearing aids themselves. LocalBattery.com contains a wide range of hearing aid cleaning tools, hearing aid tubing and domes that occasionally need to be replaced, and even a range of dryers and hearing aid dehumidifiers, which can extend the viable lifespan of hearing aids, when used properly.

All of these hearing aid accessories and tools, like vent cleaners, wax picks, cleaning brushes, and hearing aid dryers with UV lights can help these sensitive little electronic devices last much longer, rounding out a conscientious hearing aid owner’s repertoire.

Local Battery doesn’t just get by on a selection of hard-to-find tools and hearing aid cleaning kits. They’re also a cost leader in their area of the market and are a welcome relief to customers suffering from price gouging tactics by big-box online retailers and convenience stores.

Local Battery has built their strategy around providing more to their customers for less, and they’ve rounded out their low price and impressive selection with attractive shipping strategies as well. They offer free shipping anywhere in the United States, and customers around the country can enjoy safe, fast, cheap shipping on their hearing aid batteries and accessories via U.S. First Class Mail.

It’s something that some customers have known for decades – that hearing aid batteries and accessories simply don’t need to cost more. The hearing aids themselves already do.

For more information, contact Local Battery directly at sales@localbattery.com or visit LocalBattery.com to learn more about their offers and pricing.