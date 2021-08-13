New Book by Ron Singer – The Real Presence: A Novel

NYC, USA, 2021-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Ron Singer – The Real Presence: A Novel

The Real Presence is a political novel, and it can be considered a sequel to Uhuru Revisited: Interviews with Pro-Democracy Leaders (Africa World Press/Red Sea Press, 2015), another book by Ron Singer. Like Bob Shepard, the American character in The Real Presence, Singer served with the Peace Corps in Nigeria in the mid-1960’s, during the lead-up to the Biafra War. Since then, he has written a great deal about African politics, history, economics, and culture. Much of the inspiration for an exciting and enlightening story in The Real Presence comes from the author’s personal experience.

The Real Presence is Ron Singer’s 14th book. The genres represented are poetry, memoir, fiction, and non-fiction. Singer’s work has appeared in journals, newspapers, magazines, and e-zines across the English-speaking world. Examples are Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, Evergreen Review, & The Wall Street Journal (U.S.); Arts & Opinion, Carte Blanche, & Windsor Review (Canada); Bangalore Review (India); Transnational Literature (Australia); opendemocracy (U.K.); and Pambazooka News (Kenya). Many of Singer’s poems have been anthologized and/or set to music, and four stories have garnered Pushcart nominations. He has also written the librettos for two (performed) operas.

 

Title:  The Real Presence: A Novel
Author:  Ron Singer
Publisher: Adelaide Books
Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/
Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org
ISBN:  978-1954351455
Price: $19.60
Page Count:  236 pages
Formats: Paperback

 

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.

 

