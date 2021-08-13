New Book by Christopher Aslan Overfelt – Out of Empire: A Novella

NYC, USA, 2021-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Christopher Aslan Overfelt – Out of Empire: A Novella

The novella OUT OF EMPIRE is divided into three parts, and each part follows an American character grappling with their own roles within the American empire, and how to escape it, if possible. The first part takes place across the plains of North America, the second part takes place in Honduras, and the third part takes place in Yemen. Each of these characters interact with other, nonwhite characters, who provide them with perspectives outside of the American empire. Through these journeys, the characters come to terms with their own narratives, and how to live well with themselves, and others.

Christopher Aslan Overfelt lives and works on the empty plains of Kansas. In the summertime he grows cucumbers and in the winters he takes attendance at the local high school. His collection of short stories KANSAS CITY was published by Adelaide Books in 2020.

Title: Out of Empire: A Novella

Author: Christopher Aslan Overfelt

Publisher: Adelaide Books

