New Book by Gerald Arthur Winter – Unconscious: Short Stories

NYC, USA, 2021-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Gerald Arthur Winter – Unconscious: Short Stories

Gerald Arthur Winter’s narratives thrive at the fringe, where the heart of darkness is offered as a delicacy to pique your appetite for more.

Though you can never be sure of the direction Gerald Arthur Winter’s tales will take, all are woven from the same cloth. In skilled hands at every turn, you can be certain to return from your narrated journey somehow changed for the better, and equipped with sharp insight into the fragile human condition.

Winter’s collection is a potpourri of mixed genres, each story containing a resolution of resounding change with a twist.

We’re caught in Winter’s net, from a killer mermaid in “The Catch,” through a maze of lost children in “River Rats,” to “The Last Gulag,” where he opens our eyes to the worst possibilities of American political intrigue.

His sharp narrative can even knock us unconscious through a purple haze of American folklore, as found with unexpected delight, in his mixed genre tale, “Fractured Frontier.”

Crafted on a foundation of Alfred Hitchcock-like surprises, Winter spins his tales on the fringe of Rod Serlingesque entrapment with a punch in the gut that will leave readers shaken, not stirred.

Gerald Arthur Winter has a BA in Journalism from Rutgers University and an MFA in Creative Writing from University of Tampa. His short stories have been published by The Connotation Press, The Creativity Webzine, 2 Elizabeths, Gremlin Creative, Hardboiled, Writer Fairies, and NY Literary Magazine which published his story, “A Free Sampling,” with a 5 Star Award for Meaningful Fiction in September 2016. He has published over 70 literary stories since 2014.

Title: Unconscious: Short Stories

Author: Gerald Arthur Winter

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1955196222

Price: $22.30

Page Count: 334 pages

Formats: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.