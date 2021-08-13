CloudFabrix and Verge.io Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Complete Data Center Transformation

PLEASANTON, CA, 2021-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ — CloudFabrix, a leader in AIOps solutions, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Verge.io, a leader in Software Defined Datacenter solutions.

This partnership will combine CloudFabrix AI-based Asset Intelligence & Operations with Verge.io data center virtualization operating system to provide a complete data center transformation for enterprise and channel service provider (CSP) organizations. With full data center virtualization and the intelligence around all IT assets including network, compute, storage, and applications, once-siloed infrastructure assets become fully utilized with minimal effort while avoiding unnecessary infrastructure costs.

Verge.io brings complete data center virtualization and transformation to the forefront of MSP/CSP and enterprise organizations while complementing the CloudFabrix value of reducing complexity and creating operational excellence for clients. This combination of technologies helps organizations avoid the ever-present Supply Chain constraints and security issues.

At the core of this partnership and technology integration is CloudFabrix’ newest Robotic Data Automation (RDA) platform that powers AI/ML tasks, advanced analytics and end-to-end digital IT automation. RDA takes a unique approach of using data bots and low-code pipelines that enable automated data preparation, data integration, data sharing and hyper automation across IT functions like AIOps, Observability, ITSM and DevOps/SRE.

“Never before has the combination of AI-based Asset Intelligence and a data center virtualization operating system been used to assure a successful data center transformation,” said Bhaskar Krishnamsetty, Chief Product Officer at CloudFabrix. “We’re incredibly excited to work with Verge, who’s well known for pioneering the Software Defined Data Center space, to facilitate the smooth transition to a Verge.io virtualized data center with minimal risk for our clients.”

“We’re thrilled to assist CloudFabrix with taking the guesswork out of the digital transformation process and reducing risk through the VergeOS platform,” said Matt Wenzler, CEO at Verge. “This strategic partnership will help organizations realize operational efficiency, cost savings, and a high ROI and I look forward to working with CloudFabrix for many years to come.”

CloudFabrix brings Asset Intelligence, Operational Intelligence, Open Observability and Robotic Data Automation (RDA) together in a synergistic platform for Enterprises, MSPs/CSPs, government agencies and Service Providers.

Join the CFX and Verge.io teams for an informative webinar on August 25, 2021 by registering at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/get-more-outta-what-ya-got-tickets-165043767351

About CloudFabrix

CloudFabrix is the provider of the AIOps and Observability platform that scales and accelerates digital IT lifecycle planning and autonomous IT operations. CloudFabrix empowers IT leaders and operations personnel with AI-powered actionable intelligence to make faster and better decisions. For more information, visit www.cloudfabrix.com https://roboticdata.ai/

About Verge.io

Verge.io is a software-defined data center (SDDC) company located in the Greater Detroit, MI area. Its SDDC operating system, Verge-OS, is the first and only single operating system to offer a fully integrated cloud software stack used to build, deploy and manage virtual data centers. For more information, visit www.verge.io

