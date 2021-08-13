Novel Extraction Techniques Adopted By Manufacturer Is Anticipated To Boost High Purity Argon Market Demand

The Study Focuses On The Changing Dynamics Of The High Purity Argon Market During The Forecast Period Of 2018 To 2027 .

Global High Purity Argon Market: Snapshot

Argon is a odorless, colorless, non-toxic gas which populates the earth’s atmosphere by less than 1% in terms of volume. Being an inert gas, argon does not chemically react with other substances easily. Argon, when electrically excited, emits a pale blue-violet light.

Argon could be referred to as pure liquid argon (PLAR) or crude liquid argon (CLAR). Crude argon is generally found as a by-product in the production of high purity argon. Crude argon also finds some limited uses such as welding applications and steelmaking.

High purity argon is typically recovered or purified using the purge gas as its feed. A mix of nitrogen and hydrogen,, with a small amount of argon, used for the commercial production of ammonia produces high purity argon as a by-product.

The methane produced in ammonia production is recycled in a fired heater, driving the synthesized gas generation, from which high purity argon is retrieved and processed.

Some of the leading players identified in the global market include Air Liquide, Praxaire, The Linde Group, and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. The report offers insightful information related to the marketing strategies adopted by these companies over the years.

Demand to Remain Concentrated in Welding Applications

With the growing need for shielded arc processes during industrial processes such as wielding stainless steel, copper, aluminum, and bronze, demand for high purity argon continues to remain high.

Leading manufacturers across industries utilize high purity argon as a shielding gas as it maintains an inert atmosphere and prevents instances of chemical changes and oxidation, which would be detrimental for the weld.

Plasma cutting, arc welding, and root shielding are some of the prominent industrial applications that are witnessing robust demand for high purity and ultra-high purity argon gas.

In addition, manufacturers are also utilizing high purity argon to prevent the interaction between the atmospheric setting and liquid during the steel production.

In order to offer convenience to the end users, major manufacturing companies such as Air Liquide are focusing on offering high purity argon along with the ready-to weld products for efficient and reliable use.

