Rising Recreational Activities And Growth Of Outdoor Industry Will Drive Sales Of Sleeping Bags Market

Introduction

A sleeping bag is an insulated covering for a person, essentially a lightweight quilt that can be closed with a zipper or any similar means to form a tube. This product functions as lightweight, portable bedding, mostly applicable for situations, wherein a person is sleeping outdoors.

This commodity is especially useful for people during activities such as camping, hiking, mountaineering, and other similar events. With increasing outdoor activities occurring all over the globe owing, the demand for sleeping bags is increasing by the day, thus giving rise to a distinct sleeping bags market.

Emphasis on Outdoor Activities Fuelling the Demand

Recreation, sports, and leisure activities have been studied to contribute to the development of communities across the globe. Strong evidences support the relationship between health benefits and physical outdoor activities.

The global health and wellness trend is clearly driven by consumer preference for natural and healthier products. The pool of consumers involved in exercising and sports to maintain a healthy life has increased.

Trends as such have increased preference for different recreational activities that cater to the expectations of all age groups. Consumers are actively spending in purchasing outdoor apparels and accessories including sleeping bags to improve their outdoor experience. Increased importance on outdoor recreational activities is likely to fuel the adoption of sleeping bags in the review period.

Innovative Sleeping Bag Designs to Gain Consumer Traction

Manufacturers thrive to make the outdoorsman’s experience comfortable by introducing innovative camping essentials. Consumers usually perform intense online search before purchasing the sleeping bags. As a result, a variety of sleeping bags in terms of shape, type of insulation fill, weight and temperature ratings are available in the market.

As the weight of the sleeping bags is an important factor in determining the weight of an entire backpack, the competitive landscape of the sleeping bags market is revolving around introducing ultra-light sleeping bags with novel fill material.

L.L. Bean, an American retail company that manufactures clothing and outdoor recreation equipment, has introduced its Ultralight Sleeping Bag with aerogel insulator. Aerogel is an ultra-light material with extremely low density and thermal conductivity. PrimaLoft Gold Insulation has combined aerogel with fiber technology which is used in L.L. Bean’s Ultralight sleeping bag.

NEIGHBORHOOD and Helinox have collaborated for their latest joint launch of a range of camping essentials which included sleeping bags. All of the launch collection featured the inclusion of an ultra light-weight aluminium alloy in camping essentials making them compact and portable.

The Ever-Growing Outdoor Industry to Boost Market Growth

According to the Outdoor Industry Association (OIA), outdoor recreation generated over US$ 887 billion in consumer spending in the United States in 2017. On Account of which, the outdoor industry is one of the important industry supporting the overall economic growth.

Along with improving public health and quality of life, outdoor recreation also benefits local tax base and property values and generated revenue worth US$ 59.2 billion in local and states tax.

European outdoor retail market is also growing steadily unperturbed by climate or economic scenarios. Because of this, countries are actively involved in authorizing strategies for funding and expanding outdoor recreation market. With the growth of the outdoor industry, associated markets of outdoor accessories, apparels, backpacks and other essentials that include sleeping bags are growing in proportion.

Specialty Retail Stores Preferred over Emerging E-commerce Platform

The outdoor industry’s retail trend is prominently consumer-driven. Digital commerce is gradually penetrating the outdoor industry. Specialty retail stores are preferred for the purchase of outdoor or camping essentials including sleeping bags where consumers get exposure to quality and durability of sleeping bags in-person.

E-commerce platform is opted by digital consumers, however, most of the modern outdoorsman prefer a trend of buy-online-pickup-in-store. Following this, sleeping bags retailers are adopting integration of their online and offline sales channels to reduce costs and enhance consumer traction in the sleeping bags market.

