Paper Products Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Paper Products Market size is anticipated to reach USD 275.1 Billion by the year 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 0.3% over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. Rising demand for paper packaging in pharmaceutical and FMCG industries and other hospitality services is expected to drive the market growth during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. The rising awareness about the harmful effects of using plastics for packaging has also boosted the market growth. For instance, in 2017, Apple Inc. used 84% fewer plastics for the packaging of iPhone 7 as compared to iPhone 6.

Growing tourism and the rise in hospitality services are also expected to boost the market growth. This growth can be attributed to the increase in usage of tissue papers and other types of papers for packaging and hygiene purposes. In order to meet these rising demands, the manufacturers are setting up new machines to produce paper. As these machines are being set up to curtail the production expenses, the market for such products is expected to grow in the upcoming years. For example, in 2018, Cascades Inc. had launched a product range titled Cascades Pro Signature which had a greater absorbing capacity and could be reused. Also, Georgia Pacific had announced the installation of new tissue production machines. These manufacturers are continuously carrying out product development in order to penetrate the emerging markets thereby increasing their market share.

Request a Sample Copy of Paper Products Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-paper-products-market/request-sample

The trend of capacity expansion is also being prevalent in this industry. For instance, an Italian manufacturer of tissue papers named SOFIDEL announced the start of construction of second tissue producing mill in the city of Inola/ Oklahoma which would have a production capacity of around 1,20,000 tons/year. The market is very competitive due to the presence of many brands. The key players in this market include Procter & Gamble; Kimberly-Clark Corporation; KP Tissue, Inc.; Cascades, Inc.; Clearwater Paper Corporation; and many others.

Paper Products Application Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

Graphic Paper

Sanitary & Household

Packaging Paper

Other Paper

Paper Products Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Thailand

Australia

Central and South America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

Access Paper Products Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-paper-products-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The application of paper packaging is expected to achieve highest CAGR of 0.6% during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025.

The regions of Asia Pacific held the largest share of 36.65% in the global paper products market during the year 2018.

The region of Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2025 due to rising disposable income coupled with the increasing population across the countries like China, India and South Korea.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com