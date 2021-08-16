U.S. Voice Recognition Market Top Players Financial Performance and Strategic Initiatives

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The U.S. Voice Recognition Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The U.S. voice recognition market size is projected to touch 733.3 million units by 2025 as per a new report published by Million Insights. The market is estimated to expand over 16% of CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The increasing demand for self-service features in BFSI sector is triggering the demand for voice-based applications, which, in turn, driving voice recognition market growth.

Key Players:

Advanced Voice Recognition Systems, Inc.

Agnitio S.L. (subsidiary of Nuance Communications Inc.)

Amazon Inc.

Keda Xunfei Co., Ltd.

Apple Inc.

Baidu, Inc.

Google LLC

International Business Machines Corporation

M2Sys Technology

LumenVox LLC

Microsoft

MModal, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

Further, the rising number of mobile banking users doing banking transactions is also augmenting the market growth. Voice-based applications offer enhanced security. The increasing number of frauds in the BFSI sector across the U.S is also encouraging service providers and users to adapt to voice recognition technologies.

Growing focus on automobile safety has led to a ban on the use of cell phones across the globe. It is predicted that almost half of the cars are expected to have voice recognition systems by 2020. These in-car voice recognition systems will assists users while calling or changing music. The U.S with the highest number of cars anywhere in the world is projected to witness this trend. This factor is anticipated to bode well for the U.S. voice recognition market growth from 2019 to 2025.

The growing demand for voice-based biometrics in enterprise applications and BFSI is likely to attribute to the growth of the market. Further, increasing use of voice-based in-car infotainment systems is estimated to augment the demand in the automotive sector. In addition, the growing use of speech-based technology in the mobile map for navigation is estimated to fuel the market growth.

Vertical Outlook:

Automotive

Enterprise

Consumer

Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance

Government

Retail

Healthcare

Military

Legal

Education

The automotive category is anticipated to hold a considerable share in the U.S market over the forecast period. Different automotive applications like car navigation, verbal commands and remote control for the infotainment system are attributing to this growth. To authenticate users, The United Services Automobile Association (USAA) usage biometric systems that offer voice, face and fingerprint recognition.

Impact of COVID-19

The recent COVID-19 outbreak has led to a decline in demand for consumer electronics and automotive, thereby, adversely affecting the market growth. With decreasing consumer spending on non-essential things, voice-based technology adoption has delayed to some extent in consumer segment.

However, voiced recognition technologies significantly contribute while responding to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As coronavirus spreads by contact and through the air, technologies offering security through direct touch are not being used at public places. Since voice recognition offers enhanced security without any direct contact, thus, its demand on public places are expected to gain traction over the next years.

