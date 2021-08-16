Why is the U.S. a Huge Market for Gaming Controllers

Development of retail and web-based business ventures, expansion in fame of person-to-person communication locales and cell phones, along with multiplication of broadband web network are positively influencing demand for gaming controllers. The coordinated retail industry, particularly in non-industrial nations in Asia, is probably going to help the market sooner rather than later. Social media sites, for example, Facebook, are advancing web-based games with the goal that they can reach more number of gamers.

Moreover, increment in prevalence of E-sport class games and ascend in the quantity of web and social game players are fuelling the sales of gaming controllers. Steady improvements in innovation is a significant pattern in the market. Also, producers are zeroing in on multi-utilitarian gaming controllers, which are expected to expand the interest of gamers for these controllers.

gaming controller market competition

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the gaming controller market is anticipated to surpass US$ 22 Bn in 2021, and is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 7% over the next ten years.

Key Market Segments Covered

  • Product
    • Gamepads
    • Gaming Paddles
    • Gaming Joysticks
    • Gaming Trackballs
    • Gaming Throttle Quadrants
    • Gaming Steering Wheels
    • Gaming Light Guns
    • Gaming Yokes
    • Others

  • Compatibility
    • Gaming Controllers for PCs
    • Gaming Controllers for Consoles
    • Gaming Controllers for Mobiles
  • Connectivity
    • Wired Gaming Controllers
    • Wireless Gaming Controllers
  • End User
    • Personal Gaming Controllers
    • Commercial Gaming Controllers

Prominent Players

The global gaming controller market is a fairly consolidated space, with prominent players majorly concentrated in the Asia Pacific region. Prominent companies operating in this space include Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony Corporation, Mad Catz Global Limited, Razer Inc., Logitech, Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC., Thrustmaster, Performance Designed Products LLC, HORI USA, Speedlink, and Sabrent.

