Dr. Leeds Shows How to Handle Alcohol Cravings with the Sinclair Method

Dr. Leeds is now providing The Sinclair Method treatment to help people who need helping with alcohol cravings. Pharmacological extinction using naltrexone therapy helps patients to cut back on alcohol consumption.

The Sinclair Method uses naltrexone, an opioid antagonist, to help erase the harmful learned behavior of drinking alcohol. If you are wondering how to stop craving wine, beer, vodka, rum, or even tequila, Dr. Leeds can help.

Coping with alcohol cravings is possible with naltrexone treatment combined with controlled drinking. By using The Sinclair Method (TSM) to help reduce intense cravings when exposed to drinking triggers, patients are able to reduce alcohol intake gradually.

Furthermore, the dreaded alcohol deprivation syndrome that often occurs months after quitting cold turkey can be avoided. The Sinclair Method, by using pharmacological extinction with respect to alcohol addiction, is highly effective.

Is it possible to erase a habit from the brain? Would you like to know how to deal with alcohol cravings in a way that will help to curb alcohol cravings for good?

When you drink alcohol to feel better and face certain situations, it is a habit forming behavior. Endorphin reinforcement eventually leads to alcohol dependence and alcoholism. The Sinclair Method works at the level of blocking opioid receptors to progressively remove alcohol cravings and alcohol urges.

Of course, alcohol is not an opioid, so the mechanism of TSM and how it helps to manage alcohol cravings is not obvious. Dr. Sinclair developed this method with inspiration from the work of Nobel Prize winning scientist, Ivan Pavlov.

The way it works is simple. If you are craving alcohol in the evening, You simply take the prescribed medication as directed by Dr. Leeds. After the appropriate amount of time has passed, you engage in controlled drinking.

The naltrexone opiate blocker helps you to control your alcohol drinking, and it helps to extinguish the alcohol habit, bringing you back to a pre-addiction state. The process can take anywhere from a few weeks to several months.

Many of Dr. Leeds’ patients lose interest in alcohol and stop drinking altogether. They are able to finally beat alcohol cravings and give up their obsession with alcohol.

They are also able to finally lose the compulsion to keep drinking one drink after another. TSM teaches your brain how to resist alcohol cravings by using the unique habit erasing behaviors of the program.

You may have heard of TSM from the well-known TEDx talk given by actress Claudia Christian. Ms. Christian has also produced a documentary on the topic, “One Little Pill.”

While the program is fairly straightforward, there is more to it than simply obtaining a prescription for the medication. Dr. Leeds has many years of experience helping people to overcome addictions and find success in life.

His unique blend of medical treatment and success coaching has helped many people to turn their lives around, finding peace and happiness. Dr. Leeds’ patients are often able to accomplish things that they previously only dreamed of.

If you are interested in learning one of the best ways to reduce alcohol cravings using advanced medication-assisted treatment, please contact Dr. Leeds for more information.

