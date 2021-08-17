Radiology Business Management Association partners with Digitec Interactive to increase education offerings

ORLANDO, FL, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Radiology professionals nationwide will soon have access to cutting-edge tools to help them further their education, thanks to a partnership between the Radiology Business Management Association (RBMA) and Digitec Interactive.

RBMA is rolling out Digitec’s learning management system, Knowledge Direct 7, an on-demand solution that will help professionals advance their knowledge and adapt to the skills required of radiology business professionals in 2021 and beyond.

KD7 will allow the RBMA to quickly and seamlessly integrate with iMIS for membership management, as well as offer more robust online education offerings. With KD7, the RBMA will be able to add courses quickly that will communicate with iMIS for certification purposes, as well as keep thorough, up-to-date reports on member activity. KD7 also has an exceptional track record in providing outstanding results for associations like RBMA, which is made up of more than 2,000 radiology business professionals.

“The mission of the RBMA is to promote, inspire and empower radiology business professionals through innovation, education, collaboration, and advocacy,” said Patricia Hayden, Director of Education. “With the advanced capabilities of KD7, the RBMA online Radiology Business Management 101 courses now offer members easier access to learning opportunities on the business of radiology. Digitec Interactive has been a strong partner in helping us centralize and manage our online learning capabilities for our members.”

Digitec is dedicated to helping organizations just like the RBMA best serve their members through excellent training and educational resources.

“Our mission is to help organization members get Smarter Faster, with training that sticks,” said Digitec Interactive Owner and Creative Director Jack McGrath. “We’re extremely proud to partner with the RBMA to help upgrade and transition their online learning and training and are thrilled about what this means for radiology business professionals on the ground.”

RBMA members support diagnostic imaging, interventional radiology, and radiation oncology providers on the best practices for the radiology business. The RBMA connects members to educational resources and industry information and serves as a voice for shared interests.

Digitec Interactive specializes in learning technology and is best known for Knowledge Direct, which has delivered learning to more than 3 million users worldwide.

For more information about the RBMA, visit www.rbma.org. For more information about Digitec Interactive, visit www.digitecinteractive.com.

