Mound Mechanical Rebrands as Trust 1 Services

QUINCY, MA, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Mound Mechanical is excited to announce that the company is now named Trust 1 Services as it adds heating and air conditioning repair.

Its certified technicians now offer heating and air conditioning services including repair, replacement and maintenance as well as boiler repair, installation and maintenance throughout the Quincy and South Shore area.

Its focus on trust centers around its core values of honesty, passion, teamwork and purpose. Owner Anthony Mound said the company continues to provide the same quality service that customers expect.

“We ensure that our technicians are the best in the business by only hiring skilled individuals with positive attitudes who are willing to uphold our company values and standards of quality,” Mound said.

Trust 1 Services offers both residential and commercial services. Its specialists offer around-the-clock service with fully-stocked repair trucks to speed up the repair process.

Technicians work with most models of HVAC systems. They promptly inspect systems and provide owners with comprehensive reports of the system’s health and repair needs. Estimated costs are provided before any work is completed.

“We make sure that clients aren’t surprised by hidden costs,” Mound said. “If customers are unhappy with our services, we do our best to make it right.”

Calls are answered by live customer service representatives who schedule appointments at times convenient for the customers. Technicians call customers an hour before they expect to arrive.

Trust 1 Services’ fully licensed and insured plumbers continue to offer the same professional services throughout the Quincy and South Shore area. That includes handling plumbing aspects of kitchen and bathroom remodeling projects.

Free estimates are available. Affordable payment plans offered through technology-based consumer financing services provider Service Finance help customers pay for needed work.

Mound said that all of this is just a continuation of the quality of service upon which Mound Mechanical was built.

“We continue to treat customers as our neighbors. Now our name just better reflects the pride we take in providing top-notch services that ensure our customers continue to enjoy the comfort of their homes,” he said.

“Our purpose is to change the way home service providers are viewed. That’s the purpose of our work no matter which type of repair or maintenance service we offer.”

For a free estimate or more information, potential customers may call 617-905-1366 or visit its website at https://trust1services.com.