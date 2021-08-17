Key Leading Market Leaders – Breast Augmentation Market

The global breast augmentation market size is projected to reach USD 1,692 million by 2025 from USD 900 million in 2020, at a CAGR 13.4% from 2020 to 2025. Breast augmentation is a medical aesthetic procedure that enlarges or changes the shape of the breast. The growth of this market is driven by the increasing number of breast augmentation procedures and rising awareness of cosmetic procedures.

The breast augmentation market is highly consolidated and is dominated by various players. The major players operating in this market are Johnson & Johnson (US), Allergan (Ireland), Ideal Implant Incorporated (US), Sebbin (France), GC Aesthetics (Ireland), Polytech Health & Aesthetics (Germany), Sientra (US), Establishment Labs S.A. (Costa Rica), Silimed (Brazil), Laboratories Arion (France), Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials (China), CEREPLAS (France), HansBiomed (South Korea), and Shanghai Kangning Medical Device Co. (China).

Johnson and Johnson (US)

J&J (US) held the leading position in the breast augmentation market in 2019. The company offers breast augmentation products through its medical devices segment. The company has a strong portfolio of breast augmentation products and a significant presence in the breast augmentation market. The company is a well-established brand and has been present in the market for nearly a decade, which gives it a competitive edge over other players. It is innovation-centric and invests heavily in R&D for maintaining its market share. It is also customer-oriented and maintains a strong relationship with its customers, which helps it maintain its leadership position. The company has shown a focus on organic and inorganic strategies such as product launches for market growth. For instance, in 2017, the company launched MemoryGel Xtra Breast Implants in the US. These initiatives help the company to expand its geographical reach and cater to its customers with new offerings.

Allergan (US)

Allergan (US) accounted for the second-largest share of the global breast augmentation market in 2019. The company provides its radiation dowing to its robust portfolio of breast augmentation products and efforts to develop innovative products by investing in R&D. To sustain its leading position in the breast augmentation market, the company pursues organic and inorganic strategies such as product approvals and acquisitions.

Hospitals are the largest end-users of the breast augmentation market

Based on end-users, the breast augmentation market is segmented into hospitals, cosmetology clinics & ambulatory surgical centers. The hospital segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing number of breast augmentation procedures and rising awareness of cosmetic surgery.

North America dominates the global breast augmentation market

The breast augmentation market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the breast augmentation market. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the increasing number of breast augmentation procedures, and rising awareness of cosmetic procedures.