RailMitra: Your Best Travel Partner for Train Journey

Patna, India, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — RailMitra is a leading train enquiry platform for Indian Railways passengers that provides a slew of services to make train journeys more comfortable and enjoyable. Its extensive services include PNR status check, train timetable inquiry, seat availability check, food ordering in trains, and many more.

Train travel has its usual set of troubles that leave the traveler stressed, but not any longer. RailMitra, with its wide-ranging services, has aided many travelers in providing solutions for every query related to train travels, along with the facilities of ordering food for the journey online.

RailMitra understands the needs of travelers, so the features are designed accordingly to provide a great solution for pleasant travel. Its online train inquiry facilities like PNR STATUS, TRAIN RUNNING STATUS, FOOD DELIVERY ON TRAIN etc., have transformed the way people travel. It is helping train travelers with its umbrella of services, and thus, there is no need to hop from one website to another in search of any train-related information.

With the RailMitra app, you can access various features and travel at ease. Let us discuss the features of this app.

Track PNR Status:

Check PNR Status is an exclusive feature of RailMitra that helps you know the PNR status of your train ticket- CONFIRMED, WAITLISTED, RAC. The interface is powered by Artificial Intelligence that returns accurate results for the online PNR status enquiry. Now you can surely stay updated with any change in the PNR status before starting your journey.

PNR confirmation probability:

The app’s PNR confirmation probability functionality is simply an added advantage for last-minute travel decisions. The feature assists travellers who plan to travel with a waitlisted ticket in making an informed decision. It indicates the possibility of confirmation of your waitlisted ticket and thus saves you time and energy.

Train Time Table and Train Schedule:

The IRCTC train timetable can be tracked online, and detailed information regarding the train schedule can be accessed using the RailMitra. You can access information such as the Station Code, Station Name, Arrival Time, Halting Duration, Departure Time, Running Day, and the Distance Covered.

Live Train Status:

The live train status feature displays the current running status of your train. Numerous apps provide the live train status of your train, but RailMitra provides the most up-to-date result of your enquiry. You can get real-time updates regarding the running status of the train, including the current location of the train, estimated arrival and departure, expected delays, along the number of platforms for the arrival of the train.

Order Food in Train:

Also, if you travel by train, you can get delicious food at your seats with the “food in train” feature of the RailMitra app. You can select any of your favourite cuisines from the list of restaurants shown and order the food to get it delivered to your seat.

Puzzled about which train to take when visiting a new location? Don’t worry. RailMitra has a solution for every problem. You can check the train schedules between your origin and destination stations to find the best train on your route and plan your journey accordingly. This feature will undoubtedly assist you in not missing any trains on your track and planning your subsequent journey.

Availability of Seat:

Seat availability can be checked online through the interface of RailMitra. This assists you in getting the confirmed ticket by checking the total number of available seats.

Fare Enquiry of Trains:

Check the details about the fare of trains based on varied classes from RailMitra. The breakup fare of the train ticket includes the charges of reservation, charges of superfast trains, and the service tax and miscellaneous charges if any.

Recognition Of RailMitra As Start-up India

On July 3, 2020, Mr. Manish Chandra, the CEO of the company, announced a brief rundown of the company’s successful run so far by being certified by the government body for commendable work in the Industry of ‘Travel and Tourism’ and the sector of ‘Facility Management.

Start-up India, a government body with the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, recognised RailMitra as a Startup.

According to Mr. Chandra, “Users love RailMitra due to its several features. They can do a lot with RailMitra App such as to check PNR status, timetable of the trains, and order restaurant food in trains”.

Further, this brand has successfully served more than 50 lakhs meals on the trains since its launch. With RailMitra, passengers can get food order delivery in more than 450 stations in the country; however, they expect to add more stations to their pool and provide their service at 600 stations in the coming days.

The Indian Railways is considered to be a significant means of transportation in the country. It is considered to be reaching every nook and corner of India. For making the journey of railways inclusive of more convenience, RailMitra was launched in the year 2018. The app and website of RailMitra have been proving to be quite useful for the passengers of Indian Railways. Since its inception, millions of users have been using its portal and app for planning the journey.

RailMitra has been successfully assisting passengers in making travel through trains in the country easier. It is considered to be an all-in-one solution for travel enthusiasts who prefer trains for traveling.

This train enquiry app is available on the Google Play Store and Apple Store. Both Android and iOS users can install the RailMitra app for their upcoming journey through railways.

Closure!

The interface of the RailMitra App is good in terms of easy access, simple navigation, smart color use and proper design. This is why you should not have just any train travel app on your mobile, but only the RailMitra. It is a unique source and helpful platform for train travel-related information that sorts out all your inquiries in one place. Yes, it has agglomeration features such as live train status, PNR status check, food delivery in train and of course, more. Use it now to feel the difference!