Hexane Market Top Company Overview & Distribution Channel Study, 2025

The global Hexane Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Hexane Market was appreciated at US$ 1.75 billion in the year 2015. It is estimated to develop at a substantial CAGR for the duration of prediction. The Hexane market is projected to observe an exponential development due to growing demand from the business of oil & gas drawing out. It proposes excellent presentation due to the possessions for example stress-free miscibility with ether, alcohol and chloroform, small water solubility with water, and transparency. These physical characteristics are projected to motivate the hexane market.

Key Players:

Shell Chemicals

Philips 66

ExxonMobil Chemical

Bharat Petroleum

Sumitomo Chemical

Liaoyang Yufeng Chemical

GFS Chemicals

Sinopec

Daqing Oilfield

Junyuan Petroleum

Beijing Yanshan Jilian Petrochemical Co.

Growth Drivers:

Growing usage of hexane in the manufacturing of petrochemicals and rubber is expected to increase the global market above the subsequent eight years. Furthermore, possessions for example the capability to conservation of color, eliminate undesirable flavor, and additional unwanted possessions of foodstuff are expected to motivate its demand in the manufacturing of eatable oil industry.

Grade Outlook:

Polymerization

Extraction

Application Outlook:

Edible Oil Extractant

Industrial Solvent

Adhesive Formulation

Leather Treatment

“Removal of Eatable oil” was the leading subdivision of application, responsible for above 35% stake of the international market capacity during the year 2015. Hexane is progressively utilized in the manufacturing of eatable oil such as an oil extracting for seed harvests. Development in this subdivision is credited to the growing alertness among customers on the subject of the usage of refined oil and the fitness influence connected with it.

The application of Hexane as Industrialized Solvent is vital. It is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 3.0% for the duration of prediction. Usage of solvents have meaningfully altered the contemporary living and are a precious resolution for businesses extending from applications for example the production of cosmetics, bonding agent, printing ink, medicines, coats & coverings.

Regional Outlook:

The Hexane industry on the source of Area with respect to Trades in terms of intake, Profits, Market stake and Development percentage in these areas, for the duration of the prediction could span North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. By the source of geography, Asia Pacific is the biggest and the speedy market of hexane.

Europe tracked the Asia Pacific by means of manufacture during the year 2015. Abstemiously increasing manufacturing of bonding agent and rubber projected to motivate the provincial demand. Increasing demand in the manufacturing of leather and footwear, mainly from Turkey and Italy expected to motivate provincial demand.

On the other hand, Brexit projected to hold back development of the economy in the small course, additionally influencing business dynamic forces in the area. The market in North America is observing reasonable progress because of declining industrialized manufacture and greater infiltration important to a comparatively established economy. Companies are relocating their manufacturing units in Asia Pacific due to the obtainability of plot and trained manual labor by a reasonably lesser price.

