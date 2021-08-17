Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market – Emerging Trends are Boosting the Global Revenue

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Overview of This Study:

The study involved four major activities to estimate the current size for Transdermal Drug Delivery Technique Market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information about the market, peer markets, and the parent market.

The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across value chain through primary research. Thirdly, both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Finally, the market breakdown and data triangulation was used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

Market Size Estimation:

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of the transdermal drug delivery system market and estimate the size of other dependent submarkets. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research.

The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been determined through primary and secondary research processes.

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

Expected Growth in Revenue:

The transdermal drug delivery system market is expected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 5.7 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is primarily driven by factors such as the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements in transdermal drug delivery systems.

Major Objectives Behind this Study:

To define, measure, and describe the Transdermal Drug Delivery Technique Market market by applications, type, end user, and region

To provide detailed information about the major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities)

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of market segments in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW

To strategically analyze the market structure and profile key players in the transdermal drug delivery system market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To track and analyze company developments such as product launches and enhancements; acquisitions; expansions; and agreements, partnerships, & collaborations in the transdermal drug delivery system market

Transdermal patches to dominate the transdermal drug delivery systems market during the forecast period

On the basis of type, the Transdermal Drug Delivery Technique Market is segmented into transdermal patches and transdermal semisolids. On the contrary, the transdermal patches segment is also expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the benefits offered by transdermal patches such as reduced dosing frequency, improved bioavailability, reduced adverse events, and drug input termination at any point by the removal of the patch.

Home care settings segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

On the basis of end users, the transdermal drug delivery system market is segmented into home care settings and hospitals & clinics. The home care settings segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the increase in self-administration of medication at home, rapid growth in the geriatric population across the globe, and the growing need for cost-effective drug administration.

By application, the pain management segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the transdermal drug delivery system market

Based on applications, the Transdermal Drug Delivery Technique Market is segmented into five categories pain management, central nervous system disorders, hormonal applications, cardiovascular diseases, and other applications (smoking cessation, motion sickness, and overactive bladder treatment). In 2018, the pain management segment is expected to account for the largest share of the transdermal drug delivery systems market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high burden of chronic pain worldwide and the growing availability of transdermal products for pain management.

North America to dominate the transdermal drug delivery system market in 2018

North America is expected to dominate the transdermal drug delivery system market in 2018. The large share of the North American transdermal drug delivery systems market can primarily be attributed to the rising prevalence of targeted diseases (such as chronic pain, central nervous system disorders, and cardiovascular diseases) in the region, the increasing use of contraceptives, and the increasing number of research activities related to transdermal drug delivery systems.

Key Leaders:

The key players in the Transdermal Drug Delivery Technique Market are Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan), Mylan (US), UCB (Belgium), Novartis (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline (UK), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Johnson & Johnson (US), Endo International (Ireland), and Purdue Pharma (US).

