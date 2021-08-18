What You Need to Know About Running a Lean Trucking Company!

Brooksville, Florida, 2021-Aug-18 — /EPR Network/ — Are you tense because late-paying customers of your freight company? As you are probably aware, trucking customers typically pay one and a half month following delivery.

We can support you in getting rid of the wiggle room.

Thousands of freight carriers rely on owner operators of Trinity 3 logistics to keep their businesses afloat by converting unpaid invoices into working capital. That’s all there is to it. Thunder Funding can help you improve your cash flow and productivity, whether you’re an owner-operator or have a small fleet (less than 30 vehicles).

Here Trinity 3 logistics is offering multiple carrier services.

Freight Factoring is a method of calculating the value of a shipment.

We’ll receive your invoice(s) via fax or e-mail and transfer payments into your bank account within 24 hours for a nominal fee of 2-4 percent.

Once the load is on the truck, our Fuel Improvements can get you up to 50% of the freight amount. You can join up for our freight factoring service as well as the services of our freight agents.

With Thunder Funding’s Gasoline Card, you can keep track of your fuel purchases in real time. Our fuel card allows for quick and easy reporting as well as funding outside business hours!

About Trinity 3 Logistics:

Trinity 3 Logistics offers licensed hot shot trucking business set up & hot shot hauling, hot shot trucking and trucking authority services across the USA.

For more information, please visit https://trinity3logistics.com/

