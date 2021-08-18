Steam Turbine Market Prominent Company Overview & Product Benchmarking, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Steam Turbine Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Steam Turbine Market is predicted to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to the rise in demand for electricity and consistent increasing investments for capacity expansions. Steam turbines are the devices that extract thermal energy from steam and convert it into mechanical work with the help of rotating output shaft.

Key Players:

General Electric

Siemens AG

Ansaldo Energia s.p.a

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Toshiba America Energy Systems Corp.

Dresser-Rand

MAN Diesel & Turbo SE

Elliott Group

Doosan Škoda Power

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

The rotational process of electrical generator produces electricity. Steam turbines are capable of utilizing high temperature, high pressure steam and need no internal lubrication. They have high rotational speed, capacity and weight ratio. They perform smoothly with almost vibration-free operation and come with oil free exhaust steam. Besides, they can be suitably built in small or larger units (till 1200 MW). Increasing investment for development of high capacity generation stores along with rising government investment for the development of combined cycle technology are driving the demand for steam turbines, thereby affecting the steam turbine industry.

Furthermore, the extensive growth and increase in marine excavation will impressively influence the growth of steam turbines market. Growing measures to lessen electricity demand and supply gap with the current development of thermal power projects are expected to drive the steam turbine market growth in future. Nevertheless, strict government regulations concerning the replacement of conventional energy resources with renewable sources will hinder the progress of the market in the years to come.

Capacity Outlook:

<120

121-350

351-750

>750

Application Outlook:

Petrochemical

Power generation

Pharmaceutical

Food Processing

Waste To Energy

Power generation segment is expected to lead in the forecast period owing to increasing government initiatives, with respect to adoption of efficient technology along with increase in demand for electrification.

Steam Flow Outlook:

Axial

Radial

Mixed

Tangential or Helical

Reentry

Regional Outlook:

North America is predicted to hold larger market share of steam turbine followed by Europe and Asia Pacific since these developing areas can bring immense potential opportunities. Growing installation of thermal power generation units in emerging South Asian regions and also China will support the growth of the industry. China possesses abundant coal reserves and is concentrating on coal fired power plants regardless of dangerous environmental impacts.

