Breath Analyzer Market worth $1,167 million – Growing Number of Road Accidents will Drive Growth

The Growth in Breath Analyzer Market can primarily be attributed to factors such as alcohol and drug abuse, stringent government regulations and increasing use of breathalyzers in detecting various diseases

The Breathalyzers Market is technology-driven and is projected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. Owing to the lucrative potential of the market, a number of players are focusing on developing novel technologies and are continuously introducing accurate and easy-to-use breath analyzers. In August 2019, Y Combinator, an investment company, invested in SannTek Labs to work on a new kind of breathalyzer. This breathalyzer is designed to detect blood alcohol levels as well as the type of cannabis a person has consumed in the past 3 to 4 hours.

The Breath Analyzer Market is expected to reach USD 1,167 million by 2025 from USD 524 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

Drivers: Growing alcohol and drug abuse;

In 2018, about 10,511 people in the US died because of drunk driving. Excessive alcohol consumption leads to an increased risk of developing more than 200 diseases, including liver cirrhosis and some cancers. In US almost 30 people die every day due to driving under the influence (DUI) Also, high blood alcohol content was observed in~20% of fatally injured drivers in accidents in developed countries. The growing number of road accidents caused by drunk driving and drug abuse has increased the demand for breath analyzers, as these devices assist in monitoring the presence of different compounds and measuring the blood alcohol content in a breath sample.

The breath analyzer market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the world(RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include as growing consumption of alcohol, increasing research on the medical applications of breath analyzers, and the development of advanced breath analyzers.

The prominent players in the global breath analyzer market include Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), MPD, Inc (US), Lifeloc Technologies (US), BACtrack, Inc. (US), Quest Products, Inc. (US), Akers Biosciences, Inc. (US), Intoximeter, Inc. (US), AK GlobalTech Corporation (US), Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation (Canada), EnviteC-Wismar GmbH (Germany), Lion Laboratories Ltd. (UK)

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation (Canada) is one of the major players in the breath analzyers market. Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation (ACS) is a manufacturer and provider of alcohol interlocks and breath alcohol testers for law enforcement and healthcare professionals. The company offers drug testers, portable breath alcohol testers, alcohol interlocks, accessories, and sensors. In 2018, company launched RELIANT EMU, a remote alcohol monitoring device for compliance intervention of offenders on pre-trial, probation, or court order.

