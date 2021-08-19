J&M Pool Company Now Offers Fiberglass Pools

Senoia, Georgia, 2021-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — J&M Pool Company is pleased to announce they now offer fiberglass pool installation. The company began offering these pools last year and is looking forward to providing more customers with this option for their backyard pools.

Fiberglass pools offer many benefits to homeowners, including reduced maintenance requirements and increased durability. At J&M Pool Company, they work with clients to determine the best size and shape for their pool and provide the reliable installation they need to start enjoying their backyard oasis. In addition to less maintenance and increased durability, pool owners don’t have to worry about adding a liner to a fiberglass pool with a lower lifetime cost. Because these pools are preconstructed, installation is fast and straightforward, allowing homeowners to enjoy their pools sooner.

In addition to installing the fiberglass pool, the professional team at J&M Pool Company completes every project with customized hardscaping around the pool, giving homeowners the ideal place to relax and enjoy their backyard. Their team works closely with their clients to choose the best options to create the enjoyable space they want.

Anyone interested in fiberglass pool installation can learn more by visiting the Jmpools.com website or by calling 1-770-863-7417.

About J&M Pool Company: J&M Pool Company is a full-service pool company offering installation, maintenance, and repair services to their customers. They provide various pool types, including fiberglass, concrete, and vinyl. They work closely with their customers to design a pool and surrounding landscape with all the features they want in their outdoor oasis.

