Sam Dixon of Oxford Advisory Group Writes Article on Budgeting in Retirement

In the article, Mr. Dixon discusses the importance of budgeting during retirement to ensure the money lasts and provides the type of retirement individuals want. Retired individuals can accomplish this goal themselves or by working with an experienced financial advisor, such as one from Oxford Advisory Group, to build a reliable budget based on their limited income and retirement account balances. The article discusses critical points individuals should remember when planning their retirement budget, including planning for medical costs, realistic expectations, and making a list of needs and wants to prioritize spending. He also touches on taxes during retirement and income distribution plans.

As part of the leadership team at Oxford Advisory Group, Mr. Dixon routinely works with individuals approaching or entering retirement to help them gain a better sense of their financial situation. By working with an experienced financial advisor, individuals can ensure their lifestyle matches their retirement income.

Anyone interested in learning about budgeting in retirement can find out more by visiting the Oxford Advisory Group website or by calling 1-407-495-2004.

About Oxford Advisory Group: Oxford Advisory Group is a financial advisory firm offering assistance to individuals looking for help with budgeting, financial planning, and more. They are retirement specialists, helping their clients navigate the challenges of funding their retirements. Their goal is to ensure all seniors have the funds they need and budget accordingly to get the retirement they want.

