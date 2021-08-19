58 West Offers Off-Campus Student Housing

Kalamazoo, Michigan, 2021-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — 58 West is pleased to announce they offer off-campus student housing for individuals attending Western Michigan University. The spacious apartments provide a comfortable lifestyle for students while remaining just minutes from the university campus.

Students wishing to reside at 58 West have their choice of floor plans, including one-bedroom suites and studios and two, three, and four-bedroom apartments to share with friends or other students through the roommate matching service. Extra storage space and reserved covered parking are available for an additional fee. Rent includes Internet access, in-unit laundry, water and sewer, and access to community amenities.

58 West offers students a comfortable lifestyle with various amenities to make life more enjoyable. Student residents get access to an indoor basketball court, 24-hour fitness center, sand volleyball court, swimming pool with hot tubs, a clubhouse, lounge, and game room, and much more. Social events throughout the year are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus student housing for Western Michigan University students can find out more by visiting the 58 West website or by calling 1-269-544-1700.

About 58 West: 58 West is an off-campus apartment complex open to students attending nearby Western Michigan University. The units offer everything students need for a comfortable lifestyle, all included in the rent. Students can enjoy the convenience of living close to campus at affordable rates.

