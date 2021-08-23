Microscope Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2021 – 2024

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 23, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Microscope Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Microscope Market is projected to reach USD 12.7 billion by 2024, exhibiting a 7.8% CAGR over the forecast period. The magnification and visualization devices such as microscope are the important part of scientific research and research and development activities. The newer industries such as polymer industry, nanotechnology, agriculture and atomic science are the key customer of this device. The new technology advancements such as faster performance and easy sample preparation fuel the market growth for microscope. The devices are capable of displaying images in high definition and in 3-dimensional views.

Drivers

The optical technology captures the highest market shares at academic institutes and science research institutes for cellular or subcellular imaging activities. The adoption of devices at academic institutes such as schools, colleges, universities and private institutes and the growing research culture in developing countries as well as at small scale industries raises the product penetration. The another reason for industry growth is government and private organizations funding for the research and technology development The price plays an important role in product acceptance, the affordable price of the device increases the product adoption. Thus, the above factors are the main driver for the business growth.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2024)

Optical Microscopes

Inverted Microscopes

Stereomicroscopes

Phase Contrast Microscopes

Fluorescence Microscopes

Confocal Scanning Microscopes

Near Field Scanning Microscopes

Other Optical Microscopes

Electron Microscopes

Transmission Microscopes

Scanning Electron Microscopes

Scanning Probe Microscopes

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2024)

Material Sciences

Nanotechnology

Life Sciences

Semiconductors

Other Applications

Regional Insights

North America accounts for 34.13% revenue share in 2016. The largest share in North America is accounted due to its strong economy, technology advancement and high adoption rate in the region. In addition, the government provides heavy funding and investment in the R&D, thus opening more opportunities for the market players.

Asia Pacific incorporated the growing economies such as India, Japan and China. Japan is the largest manufacturer of technology products with the vast number of local manufacturers. The government initiatives such as project funding for R&D development and funding for the infrastructure development at the schools and colleges increase the market. Thus, this region is projected to be the fastest growing over the forecast period.