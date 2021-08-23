Demand for Electric Scooter Lifts and Carriers to Expand at a CAGR of 5% Through 2031

According to United Nation’s estimates, over 2 Bn of the global population will be over aged 60 years by the year 2050. Of this, around 20% or nearly 1.2 Bn will be over 80 years of age. These statistics are indicative of the market potential of geriatric support products such as electric scooter lifts and carriers. With the betterment of global human development index, elderly care as a proportion of household budgets has been increasing, consequently suggestive of the market of several products that support growing age.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the global electric scooter lift and carrier market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 152 Mn by 2021, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2020, North America and Europe together accounted for over 60% revenue of the global electric scooter lift and carrier market.

The market in both, East and South Asia is estimated to grow over twofold from 2021 to 2031.

Exterior lifts account for over 60% of market revenue.

In 2020, the market generated around US$ 95 Mn revenue from individual consumers.

During the forecast period, revenue through online sales is expected to increase at a CAGR of around 6%.

The global market is moderately concentrated, where companies such as Bruno Independent Living Aids Inc, Ez Carrier, and Harmar Mobility, LLC account for a majority of the market share.

Electric Scooter Lift and Carrier Market Segmentation

By Component Interior Electric Scooter Lifts and Carrier Platform Electric Scooter Lifts and Carriers Crane Style Electric Scooter Lifts and Carriers Exterior Electric Scooter Lifts and Carriers Outside & Hitch Mount Electric Scooter Lifts and Carriers Wheeled Electric Scooter Lifts and Carriers

By End Use Electric Scooter Lifts and Carriers for Individuals Electric Scooter Lifts and Carriers for Healthcare Institutions Electric Scooter Lifts and Carriers for Old Age Homes



Winning Strategy

Partnering with travel and tour companies that are focused on senior citizens can considerably boost the revenue of electric scooter lift and carrier manufacturers. Growing number of senior citizen-centric tour and travel operators can build awareness about the benefits of such lifts and carriers, thus boosting sales growth.

