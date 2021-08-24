Anime and Nerd Culture Fan? Nerdy Ladies with Opinions Podcast Is Here To Make Your Day

NYC, USA, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Close friends and former roommates Izzy, Lauren and Kimmie have started a new podcast for anime fans everywhere. Started in August, 2020, the podcast holds excellent conversations in regards to popular anime and Otakon. Aptly titled as Nerdy Ladies With Opinions, the podcast covers a variety of anime along with crossover episodes with Zach, Co-founder of Forever Classic Games. From Pikachu to Hitagi Senjougahara to Kuronue to Monogatari, they have covered a lot of characters with many more to come in the forthcoming episodes. In addition to the characters, they also cover Okaton — the annual convention based on anime, manga, music, movies, video games etc. The convention essentially celebrates East Asian pop culture in all its joy and glory.

Nerdy Ladies With Opinions podcast also hosts different guests at different times. Especially, they hold crossover podcast episodes with Zach, who happens to be a very popular personality on social media and a podcast hoster on video games, including some timeless titles. They have also discussed quite a few popular pop culture movies known very well among the youth. Nerdy Ladies With Opinions podcast also has become the go-to podcast for anime and other nerdy things that interests and inspires the modern generation.

“We wanted to give something different to people in the Western Hemisphere Outside of East Asia, there are few podcasts on anime, manga from female perspective. Hence, we took it upon ourselves to give the fans of anime something to cheer with. Come to our podcast for your favorite manga, anime, video games etc. We release one every fortnight and we would love it if you listened to it and left us your valuable feedback. We promise, it will be worth your while. Subscribe to our podcast today for more!.

About:

Nerdy Ladies With Opinions podcast is a USA based podcast. In the podcast, the ladies talk about and discuss the various anime and manga that have been released recently or are timeless.

For more information, please visit https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/nerdy-ladies-with-opinions/id1529047171

Media Contact:

Contact Person – Elizabeth Dejean

Phone Number – 443-695-7995

Email Id – NerdyLadieswithOpinions@gmail.com