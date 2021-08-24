Karachi’s Most Exclusive Sales Event by H&S Becomes The Talk of The Town

ARY Laguna

DHA City, Karachi, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — On the 21st of August, a few days from now, H&S will host an exclusive ARY Laguna Sales Event in DHA City, Karachi. The event is predicted to become a huge success with a footfall of investors from all over the country. Many investors from abroad have also shown their interest and made plans to be a part of the event by tuning into digital live sessions.

Moreover, the ARY Laguna Sales Event aims to cover all the bases of the project with its existing and prospective clients by briefing them about the project and allotting units accordingly. The use of Crystal Lagoon’s innovative and patented technology in the project will be a guaranteed highlight.

Considering the seriousness of the COVID-19 situation, it will be made a special point of concern to follow all SOPs at the event; including, wearing masks and keeping distance in the spacious venue. The event will present an opportunity to all attendees to converse over fresh, well-served refreshments and clear any ambiguities they have about the project. 

