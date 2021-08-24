Career options after B.Tech CSE

Delhi, India, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — In order to make a career in IT or in the field of computer science, the basic requirement is a B.Tech degree in CS. The degree is measured to be one of the most sought-after programmes which offer high-paying jobs. The sector which caters to career opportunity after B.Tech CSE is full of opportunities. When it comes to India, the sector of the IT industry is growing rampantly with numerous of entrepreneurs like HCL and Infosys offering home-based opportunities for the students.

There are plenty of opportunities in IT companies in the USA and Canada which hire fresh talents from Indian universities like KCC institute and offer them attractive packages. The number of people being employed is huge, specially as computer professionals, in their Indian and overseas offices. The article helps to address the question of what to do after B.Tech in CSE?

Career options after completing B.Tech CSE

Here is a list of professions and designations which are offered as options after B.Tech CSE:

DBA: The role of a DBA or Database Administrator requires the capability to design, implement, maintain and repair an organization’s database. In some of the companies, DBA experts are also known as Database manager or Database Programmer in the IT sector.

Hardware Engineers: The hardware engineers are necessary to do all the technical work assigned for the project. The role often demands the engineer to research, develop, design, test and oversee the installation of computer hardware. This also includes computer chips, systems, modems, circuit boards, keyboards and printers.

Networking Engineers: Networking engineers are computer professionals who are ready to handle and manage designing, implementation and troubleshooting of computer networks.

Software Developers: Software developers are professionals who inspect the software development processes and perform activities such as design and coding, computer programming, project management, etc.

System Analyst: Computer engineers do all the research about the existing troubles and plan solutions for the problem. System analysts are also need to combat software and system-related problems. They are required to coordinate development between business development teams.

System Designer: The role needs system designing, logical and physical designing, wherein logical designing can be enumerated as the structure and characteristics such as output, input, files, database and process, etc.

Further options after B.Tech CSE

B. Tech computer science jobs have lots of opportunities for fresh computer science graduates. The applicants seek attractive job offers from MNC and IT companies. Along with that, the candidates with a decent percentage of marks and high-quality communication skills as well as sound computer knowledge have an immensely bright future. Computer engineers are offered jobs in non-technical sectors such as universities or for research projects for the private and public industries, government departments, business organizations and commercial organizations and the manufacturing sector, etc.

Here is a consolidated list of interest which can be of use to candidates after B.Tech CSE:

• As an E-commerce specialist

• In the assembly sector

• Professionals in automotive companies

• Working as a programmer or web developer

• Working in aerospace companies

• Working with design and development teams

• Working with manufacture and maintenance teams

• Working with telecommunications companies

The field of computer science provides a worldwide career in terms of its wide scope for professionals. Indian engineers have played a main role in the increase and development of the sector in the UK, USA and Canada. Some new avenues are open for Indian computer professionals in Singapore, Hong Kong and Bangkok which makes it fairly popular in the South Asian region as well.

Along with good employability rate, the candidates have to ensure that they have an apt and concrete practical knowledge and skills to be employable in the sectors. Therefore, the applicant who are keen to make a career in the industry should have utmost exposure to practical knowledge so that they can perform professionally. Most of the colleges tend to impart practical knowledge and offer internship programmes which enhance the chances of getting hired.