Applications and Uses of Pipes and Tubes

What’s the Difference?

The words ‘pipe’ and ‘tube’ are often used interchangeably to mean a cylinder used to transport liquid or gas. This definition does not matter much unless you are referring to tube or pipe used in industry, especially engineering, in which case there are fundamental differences between the two. These differences are outlined below.

Uses

Pipe is used to transport liquids or gases.

Tube is primarily used for structural purposes such as scaffolding.

Pipes and Tubes Uses & Applications

Pipes and Tubes are widely used all over the world in different industries. Here are the top uses of Pipes and Tubes-

Transporting Materials: such as hot water, chemicals, oil, gas, and sulfur in various industries.

Automotive Industry: air and water flow systems, and piping systems.

Sewerage Systems: industrial water lines and water mains. Heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning equipment.

Construction Industries: structural applications and scaffolding.

Homes and Buildings: supply and exhaust piping, water pipes, and curtain rods.

About Pipes and Tubes

