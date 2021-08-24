BrightWhites PC Published Oral Care Handouts

Oral Care Handouts are presented by BrightWhites PC

Franconia, VA, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — BrightWhites PC is a trusted dental studio whose owner, Dr. Brigitte White Zivkovic, as a reputable dentist, gives her best that, together with the other team members, to assure highly-efficient and truly professional dental service to patients from all age groups. These days, on the official website of this dental studio, appeared one useful publication. Namely, Dr. Zivkovic published Oral Care Handouts that are truly valuable and can be read and downloaded for free.

BrightWhites PC does teeth whitening in Franconia, VA. This is one of the most wanted and truly popular dental cosmetic procedures. Its final goal is to brighten the patients’ teeth by breaking apart all stains and lifting them out of the teeth.

One of the aesthetic dental procedures done in BrightWhites PC is connected with the porcelain veneers. During this dental service, a thin porcelain shell or a veneer is bonded to the patient’s tooth. The most significant fact is that porcelain veneers procedure in Franconia, VA requires minimal tooth reduction. In some cases, tooth reduction is not needed at all when porcelain veneers are inserted.

Dental bonding in Franconia is a service provided by BrightWhites PC. It is carried out to improve a patient’s smile and restore the natural teeth appearance. In the process of dental or tooth bonding gaps are corrected, spots are covered, and the problem with the discoloration is solved.

One of the professional dental services done in BrightWhites PC is dental implants. Patients who want to have an artificial replacement of the dental root may come to this studio. Dental implants in Franconia, VA are fixed structures and aimed to be the best possible foundation for fixed and removable replacement teeth that can match patient’s existing teeth.

BrightWhites PC is one of the most reliable dental studios in Franconia, VA. Its service is timely and efficient done to meet all patient’s dental needs. Dr. Brigitte White Zivkovic, with a dental practice for over a decade, is the owner of this studio. This young woman enjoys treating patients of all ages and helping them get a wide smile. Dr. Brigitte speaks not only English but also Spanish. Each appointment in BrightWhites PC center is aimed to bring back a white smile on a patient’s face.

For more information, please visit https://www.brightwhitesdental.com/

Contact info:

Company: BrightWhites PC

Address: 6214 Old Franconia Rd, Suite A, Alexandria, VA 22310

Phone: 703-719-6158

Email: dentalbrightwhites@gmail.com

Website: https://www.brightwhitesdental.com/

Contact person: Brigitte White